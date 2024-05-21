Lamar Boys claim Class 3 track title, East Newton eighth

May 20—COLUMBIA. Mo. — The Lamar boys amassed 42 points to capture the Class 3 state title last weekend at the MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

The Tigers edged out Eldon (37.5 points) and Strafford (36) for the team title.

Boys' results

Lamar's Aiden Sheat, Adam Kluhsman, Chase Querry and Ian Ngugi won the state championship in the 4x200 meter run (1:28.10). The same team ended as runner-up in the 4x100 meter relay (42.71).

Trace Wooldridge was runner-up in the shot put with a 16.64-meter effort and Querry was third in the long jump (6.93 meters).

Ngugi was third in the 100-meter dash (10.83) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.29).

East Newton's Chase Sorrell was crowned state champion in both the 800-meter run (1:54.87) and the 1,600-meter event (4:15.47). He also finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run (9:38.92).

Sorrell also teamed up with Nicholas Shaeffer, Mason Silva and Scott Powell to finish fifth in the 4x400 meter relay (3:29.29).

Girls' results

Seneca's Isabella Renfro was third in the shot put (12.35 meters) and Lamar's Abigail Diggs was seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.03.