Lamar Baseball Tops Stockton in Class 3 District 12 Championship Game 16-5

NEOSHO, MO – Lamar baseball got the best of Stockton 16-5 in a battle of the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Stockton jumped ahead early in the game, scoring four unanswered runs in the bottom half of the first. Lamar, however, would come storming back in scoring five unanswered runs in a big third inning. Lamar’s bats would further come alive in the fourth, where a two-run Brody Gardner triple would cap off a seven run top half in the fourth.

Lamar pitcher Trent Torbeck would have a solid game on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out five. Torbeck would also have two RBIs of his own at the plate with one hit.

After a four run 6th inning to further stretch the lead to 16-5, Lamar’s TJ Ansley would make the game winning catch in the bottom half of the sixth to put the game away.

Up next, Lamar baseball will participate in the class three state tournament beginning May 21st.

