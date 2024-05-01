Lam committed to Leopards amid NRL speculation

Adrian Lam led Leigh Leopards to Challenge Cup success last season [Getty Images]

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has said he "loves" being at the club after being linked with NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 53-year-old led Leigh back to Super League in 2022 and won the Challenge Cup last year.

The Rabbitohs sacked former Wakefield and Keighley player Jason Demetriou last week after a poor start to the season.

“I’ve not had a phone call with them at all, and what I do know is that I love this club here at the moment," Lam said.

“Where we’ve taken it to over the last two and a half years has been incredible, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

“There is a five-year plan that we have here at the club, and that’s on track for where it needs to be, so my focus is solely here.

“If something comes up from that way, as any normal person would do, you look at what the opportunity is and then make decisions moving forward from there.

“But I know that my heart is here at the moment, it’s been an amazing journey so far and long may that continue."

Lam had six years as a player with the Rabbitohs' rivals Sydney Roosters before joining Wigan Warriors in 2000.

The former Papua New Guinea international, who previously had three seasons as Warriors coach from 2019 to 2021, is out of contract with the Leopards at the end of this season.

The Australia assistant coach says that talks over a new contract are "ongoing".

"The priority for me is making sure we get the players that we want kept here and I think we're on track with that," he added.

"For me, I'm sure things will happen and finalises themselves in the next few weeks."