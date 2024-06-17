Lallana sees similarities between Martin and De Zerbi styles

[Getty Images]

Adam Lallana says he is looking forward to adapting Russell Martin's playing style at Southampton, which he believes is "similar" to that employed by Roberto de Zerbi during his time playing at Brighton.

Lallana's return to his boyhood club was confirmed earlier this month after four years with the Seagulls - 18 months of which was under De Zerbi, who also departed at the end of last season.

"I love football, I playing football and I love Russell's style," he told Saints' official website.

"It's very similar to Roberto's style - a manager who I've expressed my love for as well and Russell knows that, and he knows that their styles are relatively similar.

"I definitely feel I can help and I know the philosophy Russell wants to promote.

"Being very experienced in the Premier League, I feel I can help the football club adapt quickly to the level, because although they were only there a couple of years ago, there are still probably players who haven't played so much in the league, and it is different.

"The quality that you're up against is very strong and you get punished, so I just feel I can help some of the lads adapt a little bit quicker, and if I can influence them in a positive way in any way, shape or form then obviously I'm happy to help."