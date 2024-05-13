Lallana to leave Brighton at end of season

[Getty Images]

Adam Lallana has said the desire to spend more time with his family was the main factor in his decision to leave Brighton at the end of the season after four years with the Seagulls.

Lallana, who turned 36 on Friday, joined from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2020 and he was part of the squad that appeared in European competition for the first time in Brighton's history earlier this season.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "I've been speaking to my family throughout the year and the biggest influence on my decision was that my kids needed me. The age they're at, I think they just need me around a bit more.

"'I've been quite selfish throughout my whole career really, where they've had to react to my decisions, and it's a time of my life and career where I need to put them first.

"Having said that, it works for both [club and player]. I really want to leave on a good note and thank everyone at the football club for my time here - it's been a remarkable journey."

Lallana has made 103 appearances for Brighton, scoring four goals but has only started 12 Premier League games in each of the past two seasons.

"I've been in talks with Roberto [de Zerbi] for the past couple of months and he expressed his wishes for me to stay and keep playing," Lallana added. "But after taking a bit of time to think about where the football club's at, and myself having been away from my family for the past four years while I've been here, I just feel it's the right time.

"I want to really enjoy my last week, get a couple of positive results and finish the season really strongly."