Lallana 'honoured' to lead Brighton in final game

Midfielder Adam Lallana, speaking to Sky Sports after his final appearance for Brighton: "It was an extremely disappointing result.

"In the first half I thought we played well, we had chances, even the first bit of the second half I had a chance, it was blocked.

"Two soft goals - it's kind of the story of the last three months for us, not being able to score enough goals when we have created the chances. It's just an anti-climax and we're gutted we couldn't give Roberto [de Zerbi] the send-off he deserved.

"I said earlier in the week it's important the fans stay patient with whoever the new manager is. Brighton have massively overachieved in the last few seasons and Roberto is a huge part of that. It's important we say thanks to him, because he was the gold dust on top. He got us to Europe, creating history here. So although it was disappointing, it is important we express our thanks to him."

On De Zerbi: "I'm extremely fortunate our paths crossed in the last couple of years. I will be forever grateful. It's a shame it hasn't ended in a fitting way but that's football and the football cub will move on without Roberto, without myself. I have extremely fond memories of this football club and that goes further than the performance this afternoon."

On captaining the side on his final appearance: "Pascal [Gross] said before the game he wanted me to lead the boys out and I was extremely honoured. You create such amazing friendships that goes beyond football results, points, achievements and in the end you leave. In the end I'm sure we will stay in contact. There's a few goodbyes with Roberto and Jurgen [Klopp at Liverpool] so it's a sad day, but a happy-sad day."

On Brighton's future: "You only have to look at the numbers, the turnover and the young talent out there. It is an extremely well-run football club and they'll bounce back for sure. It's a wonderful job for whoever is fortunate to take it."