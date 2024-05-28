Lallana closing in on Saints return

Adam Lallana is closing in on a return to Southampton [Getty Images]

Former Southampton player Adam Lallana is closing in on a return to the club after their promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

Southampton beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their relegation from the top flight a year ago.

Russell Martin's side have already made their first signing of the summer with Taylor Harwood-Bellis completing a £20m move from Manchester City.

Lallana, 36, looks likely to be their second as he has been in talks for a number of weeks about a move to St Mary's when his Brighton & Hove Albion contract expires.

The midfielder was set on the move before the outcome of the play-off final and views the opportunity as a chance to develop his coaching career.

There are still aspects of the deal to be discussed but it could be sealed by the end of the week.

Lallana hinted at a return to the club where he spent the first 14 years of his career when speaking to Brighton's website at the end of the season.

“I’ve been speaking with my family throughout the year and the biggest influence on my decision was my kids," he said.

They need me around a bit more at the age they’re at. I feel it’s time in my life and in my career to put them first."

Lallana was in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, invited by the Saints as a guest where he watched on in his navy suit and red tie.

The midfielder, who has 34 England caps, moved from Southampton to Liverpool in 2014, where he won the Champions League and a Premier League title, before returning to the south coast with a move to Brighton.