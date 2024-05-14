Lallana 'will be a big loss for us'

[BBC]

Roberto de Zerbi says he has "been lucky" to work alongside Adam Lallana and he has "learned a lot from him".

The former England midfielder is to leave Brighton at the end of the season, despite De Zerbi's intention to keep him.

He has made 105 appearances for the club - including 94 in the Premier League - since joining from Liverpool in 2020.

"We lose a great player and a great man," said the Seagulls boss. "He is very smart and an incredible player.

"I have been lucky to work with him because he is an honest guy and top man. I have learned a lot from him because of how much he he loves football."

Lallana says he would like to continue playing but needs to "rest his mind" after the end of this season.

De Zerbi added: "He could be a coach now because he understands football and everything in it.

"He will be a big loss for us as he shows clear leadership."