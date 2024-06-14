Lallana back at Southampton after Brighton deal ends

Lallana played more than 250 games for Southampton before joining Liverpool in 2014 [Getty Images]

Former England midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to his old club Southampton on a one-year deal.

Lallana was a free agent after his contract with Brighton expired at the end of the season.

He has returned to the club for whom he made more than 250 appearances before joining Liverpool in 2014.

The Saints are back in the Premier League after winning promotion via the Championship play-offs last season.

"I'm extremely happy to come back to where it all started," the 36-year-old said.

"I'm really confident I've still got a lot to give to this football club."

He said that once he discovered the Saints were interested in bringing him back to St Mary’s it "felt right in my head and in my heart that it was something I needed to pursue".

He is the club’s first summer signing and boss Russell Martin said: "I'm delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him.

"Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League."