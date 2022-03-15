Jordan Hicks, former Lakota West HS standout, agrees to terms with Vikings, per reports

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Former Lakota West High School standout Jordan Hicks agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Adam Caplan reported via Twitter that the linebacker's deal is expected to be for two years and $10 million, with $6.5M guaranteed.

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals announced they released Hicks with one year left on his contract with NFL free agency approaching - a move that gave the team a reported $6.5 million in cap space.

Hicks had won back his starting position as inside linebacker for the Cardinals - after the team had told him to seek a trade - and finished the 2021 season with 116 tackles.

LWHS Athletics suggested via Twitter later in the day that it was time to bring the 2008 alum - one of 19 NFL players from Greater Cincinnati high schools - back to Cincinnati, tagging the Bengals in the tweet:

Hicks, 29, played the past three seasons in Arizona after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a third-round pick of the Eagles out of Texas in the 2015 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reports: Vikings agree to terms with former Lakota West standout Hicks