Lakota honors 1991-92 Division I boys' basketball state championship team

Members of Lakota's 1991-92 state champion basketball team

Lakota West High School honored the 1991-1992 Lakota team that won the Ohio Division I boys' basketball state championship during halftime of the Firebirds' win Tuesday night against Oak Hills.

The halftime reunion featured Lamont Smith, Dan Dudukovich, Jon Haywood, coach Mike Mueller, Brad Evans and Keith Gregor.

Gregor played for the Cincinnati Bearcats for four seasons. He was in the inaugural Lakota Hall of Fame class.

In the championship game, Lakota rallied from a 15-point deficit with 5 minutes remaining to defeat Lima Senior 88-86 in overtime. Lima Senior was led by two-time Ohio Associated Press Mr. Basketball Greg Simpson.

More from Scott Kaufman via Twitter:

Proud to be able to recognize some of the team members from the Lakota Thunderbirds 1992 State Championship Basketball Team! A team who overcame a 15 point deficit with 5 min remaining to defeat Lima Senior 88-86 in OT. #WEareLakota @LakotaDistrict pic.twitter.com/mXb1ztnA7w — Scott Kaufman (@LakotaWestAD) January 31, 2024

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota honors 1991-92 Division I boys basketball state champions