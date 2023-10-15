Lakewood's Avery Thompson makes history as D-II girls state runnerup

COLUMBUS ― Coach Rob Englert knew she had it in her.

Lakewood senior Avery Thompson was not so sure.

But after playing through the wind and rain Saturday at Ohio State's Gray Course, she not only made Lancers' history, but emerged as a Division II state runnerup.

Thompson matched state champion Siena Maschke of Laurel School for best round of the day with a 3-over-par 73, finishing with 150 (77-73) and tying Columbus Academy freshman Eva Lim for second place. She became Lakewood's first girls golf All-Ohioan.

"I knew coming in, if she played like she was capable, she could compete with anyone around," Englert said. "Her older sister Abby paved the way, and now she's just the second girl to make the state from our program" (Ella Wigal tied for 12th as a freshman in 2019).

Thompson admitted she was not expecting to come close to that finish.

"I was just trying to take everything in and experience it," she said. "I just came out to have fun. It means a ton to me, and honestly, I was just excited to get the opportunity to play here."

She started out a little rough, with bogeys on two of the first three holes Saturday, but settled down and birdied the par-4 fifth hole and the par-5 eighth, making the turn at 1-over-36. She only had one birdie on the back nine, on the par-4 16th, but stayed right around par.

"She grinded, and really battled all day," Englert said. "She hit the driver extremely well. Her irons were not as crisp as she wanted, but her short game kept her in good shape, and she made some putts. Her mental aspect was more important than anything. She never got down on herself and kept a good attitude."

Thompson managed to avoid getting herself into trouble.

"I just wanted to keep it in the fairway, and get it on the green and make some putts," she said. "Stay positive, and ultimately, not get too greedy with all of my shots."

She said Englert's coaching has been a big part of her success, that of her sister and other Lakewood golfers.

"He really helps out with the iron shots, helps all of us out with everything," Thompson said.

Sister Abby was out of state and not able to attend. "But she called me and wished me well," Avery said. "She really wished she could be here."

Abby now plays for Tiffin University, and Avery will attend Findlay. Both NCAA Division II teams are in the same conference.

"We'll get to go up against each other, and I'm pretty excited about that," Avery said.

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood's Avery Thompson makes history as D-II girls state runnerup