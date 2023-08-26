Lakewood scores late to claim back-and-forth victory against Liberty Union

HEBRON — The Lakewood football team had an opportunity to win its season opener, but the Lancers on Friday did not let another chance pass by.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Lancers (1-1), defeating visiting Liberty Union (0-2) 28-23.

“We wanted to show people what we can do. No one believed we were going to win, but we proved them wrong,” Lakewood senior running back Isaiah Mitchell said.

Mitchell, the standout player from the game, was practically unstoppable on the run. In the first half, Mitchell was a key component to getting the ball moving downfield for the Lancers.

“We knew they couldn’t stop our run game, so we just kept attacking them with it,” Mitchell said.

Lakewood's Xander Angle hauls in a catch from Adam Crawford and runs for a touchdown during the Lancers' 28-23 victory against visiting Liberty Union at Calhoun Memorial Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The run game allowed quarterback Adam Crawford to thrive on the ground despite his struggles in the air throughout the game. Crawford rebounded with a touchdown pass and two rushing touchdowns in the second half, one of which was for 20 yards to give the Lancers the late lead.

Lakewood coach John Poulnott had a message for his players.

“Seize the moment. You're here; you got this opportunity. We've been here so many times the last couple of years, and we just haven't been able to finish because of our depth issues,” Poulnott said.

On the third drive of the game, the Lancers were able to move the ball downfield with ease after disrupting a punt before getting the ball back near midfield. After a couple of short runs, quarterback Crawford unleashed a 38-yard pass to Xander Angle for the first touchdown of the game.

To open up the second quarter, Liberty Union moved the ball downfield through the air, eventually putting itself in scoring position. The Lancers' defense held up by only allowing a field goal.

The Lancers, and Mitchell, were ready to respond. After a kick return to the 50-yard line by Mitchell, the offense continued where it left off. After a 27-yard pass by Crawford and a big run by Mitchell to put them at the 12-yard line, Mitchell immediately followed it up with a 12-yard TD run to put the Lancers up 14-3.

It seemed as though both teams were very responsive to each other, Liberty Union quickly moved the ball back downfield to the 8 after converting a couple third-down plays, leading to a TD run to cut the Lakewood lead to 14-10.

“Be where you're supposed to be and do what you're supposed to do,” Poulnott said.

Liberty Union received the ball to start the second half and the Lions came out firing on all cylinders. They moved down the field with ease, taking the lead on a 10-yard TD run.

Lakewood's Isaiah Mitchell runs for yards after the catch during the Lancers' 28-23 victory against visiting Liberty Union at Calhoun Memorial Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Lakewood responded with a balanced scoring drive of run and pass. Quarterback Crawford eventually took in an 8-yard TD run to put the Lancers up 21-17.

Liberty Union took the lead again on a 19-yard TD pass. The Lancers appeared to answer, but Mitchell had a 50-yard TD run nullified for holding. The Lions intercepted on the next play.

Liberty Union was on the move again, inching closer and closer to the end zone, but the Lakewood defense had zero quit in them. After a big stop on third down, the Lions were looking to convert a fourth down, but the Lancers showed they had other plans when they sacked the QB to force the turnover on downs.

Capitalizing on the opportunity in front of them, the Lakewood offense once again moved the ball downfield until Crawford broke loose in the pocket and ran for his 20-yard TD with seemingly every defensive player on his back to put the Lancers up 28-23.

With just a minute to go, Liberty Union tried to make something happen, but the Lancers would force another fourth-down stop to end the game.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Lakewood Lancers score late to claim win against Liberty Union