Lakeville native Tyler Wahl has pre-draft workout with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are working out several prospects ahead of next week’s NBA draft, and Thursday’s session at Mayo Clinic Square had some local flavor.

Lakeville native and former Wisconsin standout Tyler Wahl was one of five players to work out in front of coaches and scouts at the team’s practice facility. It’s Wahl’s third workout in the pre-draft process, having practiced for the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.

The @Timberwolves hosted a draft workout today with the following prospects:



Keion Brooks Jr. (Washington)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

N’Faly Dante (Oregon)

Aaron Estrada (Alabama)

Isaac Jones (Washington State) — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 20, 2024

Wahl played five seasons for the Badgers and started 120 of his 162 career games. He was a thorn in the side of many Big Ten opponents, including the Gophers. He started every game for Wisconsin the last three seasons and last year averaged 8.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game two years ago, and in his first full season as a starter, had 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, the Timberwolves have the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. They also have the No. 37 pick in the second round.