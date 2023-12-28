Lakeview, Mercer high school football players make Class 1A all-state team
Three District 10 football players were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State Team.
Lakeview senior running back Mitchell Tingley, the Region 1 player of the year, was picked as an offensive athlete. Senior defensive backs Daemyin Mattocks, of Mercer, and Danick Hinkson, of Lakeview, also earned all-state honors.
The Class 2A and 3A teams are scheduled to be revealed later today by the PFW, while 4A, 5A and 6A will be released Friday.
Class 1A All-State
Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire – 6-2, 210 senior
Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 170 sophomore
Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 160 sophomore
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-1, 180 senior
Running Back
Luke Stevenosky, Minersville – 5-10, 220 senior
Austin Johnson, Muncy – 6-1, 220 junior
Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail – 6-0, 200 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire – 5-10, 180 senior
Ryan Casella, South Williamsport – 6-0, 230 senior
Wide Receiver
Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 180 senior
Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 174 senior
Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-3, 170 senior
Tight End
Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic – 6-4, 230 junior
Offensive Line
Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford – 6-4, 270 senior
Chris Confer, South Williamsport – 5-10, 290 senior
Andrew Erby Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 275 senior
Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail – 6-1, 220 sophomore
Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 237 senior
Reese Yahner, Brockway – 6-3, 260 senior
Athlete
Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria – 6-0, 165 junior
Ethan Smith, North Star – 5-11, 180 junior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-8, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights – 6-2, 240 junior
Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 220 senior
Landen McGarvey, Glendale – 6-1, 220 junior
Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 240 senior
James Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 233 senior
Linebacker
Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 230 senior
Hudson Ward, Canton – 5-10, 160 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 220 senior
Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley – 6-1, 180 senior
Caden Adams, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 181 senior
Defensive Back
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer – 5-11, 170 senior
Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail – 6-3, 185 junior
Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport – 6-3, 160 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-1, 170 senior
Danick Hinkson, Lakeview – 6-1, 190 senior
Specialist
Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 165 senior
Athlete
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-10, 160 senior
Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 175 senior
Eion Snider, Northern Bedford – 6-2, 190 senior
