Advertisement

Lakeview, Mercer high school football players make Class 1A all-state team

Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
·2 min read

Three District 10 football players were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State Team.

Lakeview senior running back Mitchell Tingley, the Region 1 player of the year, was picked as an offensive athlete. Senior defensive backs Daemyin Mattocks, of Mercer, and Danick Hinkson, of Lakeview, also earned all-state honors.

The Class 2A and 3A teams are scheduled to be revealed later today by the PFW, while 4A, 5A and 6A will be released Friday.

District 10 football coaches' picks: 2023 Region All-Stars, Players of the Year

Return to GoErie.com and this story for updates.

Class 1A All-State

  • Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire

  • Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport

OFFENSE

Quarterback

  • Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire – 6-2, 210 senior

  • Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 170 sophomore

  • Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 160 sophomore

  • Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-1, 180 senior

Running Back

  • Luke Stevenosky, Minersville – 5-10, 220 senior

  • Austin Johnson, Muncy – 6-1, 220 junior

  • Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail – 6-0, 200 senior

  • Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire – 5-10, 180 senior

  • Ryan Casella, South Williamsport – 6-0, 230 senior

Wide Receiver

  • Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 180 senior

  • Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 174 senior

  • Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-3, 170 senior

Tight End

  • Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic – 6-4, 230 junior

Offensive Line

  • Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford – 6-4, 270 senior

  • Chris Confer, South Williamsport – 5-10, 290 senior

  • Andrew Erby Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 275 senior

  • Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail – 6-1, 220 sophomore

  • Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 237 senior

  • Reese Yahner, Brockway – 6-3, 260 senior

Athlete

  • Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria – 6-0, 165 junior

  • Ethan Smith, North Star – 5-11, 180 junior

  • Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-8, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

  • Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights – 6-2, 240 junior

  • Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 220 senior

  • Landen McGarvey, Glendale – 6-1, 220 junior

  • Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 240 senior

  • James Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 233 senior

Linebacker

  • Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 230 senior

  • Hudson Ward, Canton – 5-10, 160 senior

  • Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 220 senior

  • Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley – 6-1, 180 senior

  • Caden Adams, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 181 senior

Defensive Back

  • Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer – 5-11, 170 senior

  • Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail – 6-3, 185 junior

  • Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport – 6-3, 160 senior

  • Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-1, 170 senior

  • Danick Hinkson, Lakeview – 6-1, 190 senior

Specialist

  • Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 165 senior

Athlete

  • Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-10, 160 senior

  • Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 175 senior

  • Eion Snider, Northern Bedford – 6-2, 190 senior

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: All-state high school football: Lakeview, Mercer players make 1A team