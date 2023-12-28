Lakeview, Mercer high school football players make Class 1A all-state team

Three District 10 football players were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State Team.

Lakeview senior running back Mitchell Tingley, the Region 1 player of the year, was picked as an offensive athlete. Senior defensive backs Daemyin Mattocks, of Mercer, and Danick Hinkson, of Lakeview, also earned all-state honors.

The Class 2A and 3A teams are scheduled to be revealed later today by the PFW, while 4A, 5A and 6A will be released Friday.

Class 1A All-State

Player of the Year: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year: Chris Eiswerth, South Williamsport

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire – 6-2, 210 senior

Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 170 sophomore

Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 160 sophomore

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-1, 180 senior

Running Back

Luke Stevenosky, Minersville – 5-10, 220 senior

Austin Johnson, Muncy – 6-1, 220 junior

Lukas Gumble, Lackawanna Trail – 6-0, 200 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steelton-Highspire – 5-10, 180 senior

Ryan Casella, South Williamsport – 6-0, 230 senior

Wide Receiver

Durrell Ceasar Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 180 senior

Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 174 senior

Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-3, 170 senior

Tight End

Michael Gelatko, Marian Catholic – 6-4, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Josiah Bowser, Northern Bedford – 6-4, 270 senior

Chris Confer, South Williamsport – 5-10, 290 senior

Andrew Erby Jr., Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 275 senior

Cooper Patterson, Lackawanna Trail – 6-1, 220 sophomore

Christian Clinger, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 237 senior

Reese Yahner, Brockway – 6-3, 260 senior

Athlete

Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria – 6-0, 165 junior

Ethan Smith, North Star – 5-11, 180 junior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-8, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Garrett Jasper, Cambria Heights – 6-2, 240 junior

Eugene Green, Steelton-Highspire – 6-4, 220 senior

Landen McGarvey, Glendale – 6-1, 220 junior

Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley – 6-1, 240 senior

James Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 233 senior

Linebacker

Lou Ryan, Fort Cherry – 6-0, 230 senior

Hudson Ward, Canton – 5-10, 160 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 220 senior

Sam Shipley, Moshannon Valley – 6-1, 180 senior

Caden Adams, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 181 senior

Defensive Back

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer – 5-11, 170 senior

Max Kimmel, Lackawanna Trail – 6-3, 185 junior

Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport – 6-3, 160 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-1, 170 senior

Danick Hinkson, Lakeview – 6-1, 190 senior

Specialist

Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley – 6-0, 165 senior

Athlete

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-10, 160 senior

Jaeion Perry, Steelton-Highspire – 6-1, 175 senior

Eion Snider, Northern Bedford – 6-2, 190 senior

