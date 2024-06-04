This Lakeview High graduate was just named Athletic Director at Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO - Lakeview High graduate Jamie Zorbo has been named as the Director of Athletics at Kalamazoo College.

Zorbo, a 1996 graduate of Lakeview, is the current head football coach at Kalamazoo College and was serving as the co-interim athletic director for the school. He will continue on as head football coach.

Jamie Zorbo

“As a longtime member of the coaching staff and athletic administration, Jamie has demonstrated his capable leadership, consistently going above and beyond both on and off the field,” said Provost Danette Ifert Johnson in a press release. “He prioritizes the holistic development of each student-athlete, fostering an environment where academic excellence, personal growth, and athletic achievement are equally celebrated. I am confident Jamie is ready to assume this role and build upon the strong tradition of K athletics.”

After a standout high school career at Lakeview, Zorbo was a four-year letter winner for Kalamazoo College as a defensive end. Following graduation, Zorbo remained at Kalamazoo College as an assistant coach for the football team for six seasons while working on a master’s in business administration degree at Western Michigan University, which he completed in 2004.

After a stint as an assistant coach at DePauw University, Zorbo was named head football coach at Kalamazoo College in 2007. Since returning to Kalamazoo College, Zorbo has grown the football program from a roster of 35 to more than 100 student-athletes in 2024, the largest roster in program history. He has coached and mentored 67 All-MIAA selections, four All-Region selections and 18 post-season senior bowl game participants.

“As a proud alumnus of Kalamazoo College, I am deeply honored to expand my role within this special community by serving as both the athletic director and head football coach,” said Zorbo. “This institution has a rich tradition of excellence academically and athletically, and it is a privilege to be a part of its ongoing legacy. I look forward to working with our exceptional coaches, dedicated student athletes, and supportive community to foster an environment of growth, achievement, and fellowship. Together, we will strive to elevate our athletic programs to new heights while ensuring our student athletes excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.”

