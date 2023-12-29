Lakeview grad getting his chance to be in Rose Bowl as member of Michigan Wolverines

BATTLE CREEK — The legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler famously had the mantra, 'The Team, The Team, The Team!'

Current Wolverine mentor Jim Harbaugh repeats that message whenever he gets the chance.

Which means that every part, and every player, on 'The Team' is important.

Joel Metzger

Following that logic, Battle Creek's Joel Metzger has played a part in Michigan having an historic season that will see the Wolverines play in the iconic Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

Metzger, a 2021 Lakeview High grad, is a walk-on on this year's undefeated Michigan football team and will travel and dress for the College Football Playoff semifinal game in Pasadena. No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama at 5 p.m. on Monday.

It is a chance of a lifetime for the former Lakeview Spartan turned Wolverine.

"This is awesome. To get a chance to be a part of all of this is great," Metzger said. "When we found out that the Rose Bowl was one of the sites for the playoff spots, we all wanted to make sure we got there. Now, we have just been preparing to play Alabama. Just focused on attacking every day."

Metzger was a standout linebacker and fullback and two-time captain for Lakeview in high school. Once he made the Michigan roster as a walk-on, he was named Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year in 2022. As part of this year's undefeated team, Metzger saw his first collegiate action, contributing on special teams in a game against UNLV and earned defensive snaps at edge rusher in a game against Indiana.

"Things have been going really well. Really happy with the season and everything I have learned and all the coaching I have received," Metzger said. "I am excited to help out any way possible. Got the chance to play some this year and hoping to contribute even more next year."

Being around the program, Metzger can see a different attitude with this year's team compared to last year. The Wolverines won the Big Ten championship a year ago as well and then lost in the national semifinals to TCU.

"We have our goals that we talk about. Last year, they were, beat Michigan State, beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten championship and make it to the college football playoff," Metzger said. "This year, we added to that. Beat Michigan State, beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten Championship, get a semifinal win and get a national championship win."

The other part of this experience for Metzger has been the chance to be around one of the more interesting and successful coaches in college football, as Harbaugh adds to every practice with such sayings as 'The Team, The Team, The Team' and 'Who's got it better than us... Nobody.'

"We all love his catch phrases. We look forward to them. Coach Harbaugh comes into practice on Mondays and team meetings and he always has one ready for us," Metzger said. "The one he has used a lot lately is, 'What is good for the bee, is good for the hive, and what is good for the hive is good for the bee.'"

Which tells Metzger he is right in feeling, even as a walk-on, he is part of the team, the team success and the current journey Michigan's college football team is on this year.

