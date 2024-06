Jun. 23—MITCHELL — Sunday's 4-person scramble at Lakeview Golf Course was postponed until Sunday, June 30th due to wet course conditions.

To keep your tee time and team in the tournament, or to sign up for the event, reach out to clubhouse manager Eric Hieb, or call Lakeview at 605-995-8460.

The participation cost is $50 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf and flight and pin prizes. Tee times range from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.