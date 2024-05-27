Lakeside's White, Geneva's Palmisano advance to state tournament

May 27—For Karrye White and Alyssa Palmisano, it was worth the wait.

The Ashtabula County track and field athletes finished fifth in their respective division and event during the regional tournament at two different locations.

The top-four in each advance to the state tournament, and the next top two jumps and throws, in these cases, from the four regions around the state advance.

Over the weekend, White and Palmisano both found out they are heading to Dayton for the state tournament, which is scheduled for Thursday to Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

In the Division I high jump at Austintown Fitch on Friday night, White went over the bar at 6-4, and was just edged out by Warren G. Harding senior Nau'jeat Jones, who checked in at 6-5.

But after all the jumps were recorded, White found his best jump was good enough to compete another week.

"I feel honored to be going to state, and to be the first athlete my coach Moses [Smith] has coached to make it this far," the senior said. "My team, coaches and everyone that pushed me and supported me through the whole way showed me that anything is possible if you just believe and strive for what you want to accomplish."

White said the wait was intense.

"It was completely worth it," he said. "I'm very excited to see the competition and overall experience of the state meet as a great way to end my high school career."

White is the first Lakeside athlete to reach the state tournament since 2007, when Matt Jones advanced in the 300 hurdles.

"Unbelieveably proud," Dragons coach Moses Smith. "I've coached Karrye White since eighth grade. He's always motivated to compete when it comes to track season.

"Karrye matured and became such an incredible athletes during his senior season. We've communicated well between the two of us. I believe that what really helped us this season."

White is scheduled to compete in the state high jump at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Palmisano, for a second straight year, had to wait to see if she qualified for state.

She was fifth in the Division II shot put at Lexington with a best mark of 39-8.25. Fredericktown's Ellla Bouton placed fourth at 39-9.75.

"To see I got to go to state was so relieving," Palmisano said. "It was a very exciting moment."

Last season, Palimisano finished fifth in the regional, qualified for state and ended up placing eighth.

"I am very glad that I could come back my senior year and go back to state," she said. "That was one of my goals."

Palmisano is scheduled to compete in the state shot put at 9 a.m. on Friday.