Lakeside's Surbella, Lozano close season at district tournament

May 17—Staff Report

The Lakeside doubles team of Matthew Surbella and Sergio Lozano lost a Division I first-round doubles matches on Thursday, thus ending the season.

Surbella and Lozano, the third seed at the Solon Sectional, fell to Westlake's Rishabh Ranjan and Colson Milovich 6-0, 6-1 at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.

The Westlake duo placed second at the Medina sectional last week.

"Overall, it was a great way to end the season," Dragons coach Spencer Selman said. "We played against a talented team and when our backs were against the wall and we could have rolled over, we kept fighting and got a game to extend our season just that much longer. It was a great experience for us all around."