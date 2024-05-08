Lakeside wins AISA 2A Baseball Championship
MONTGOMERY (WRBL) – The Lakeside Chiefs secured the AISA 2A Baseball Championship by defeating Edgewood in a best-of-three series, clinching the title in just two games. In Game 1, the Chiefs dominated with a 10-0 shutout, powered by Colton Sampson’s no-hitter to go with 12 strikeouts. Game 2 was more competitive, but the Chiefs emerged victorious with a 14-9 win, overcoming a six-run deficit by scoring 12 runs in the 5th and 6th innings combined. You can watch our coverage in the video player above, and hear from Head Coach Tony Rasmus and players Colton Sampson and Taylor Morrow below.
