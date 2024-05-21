Lakeside Baseball’s season of redemption

Eufaula, AL. – It’s fair to say that expectations for the Lakeside Chiefs baseball team were very low heading into the 2024 season. They only won 2 games all of last season, but when the dust settled the Chiefs were the last team standing as they held up an AISA State Championship trophy. The feeling of finally holding up that trophy was surreal.



“It was crazy I worked my whole life for this. Ever since I was a little kid I just wanted to hold that trophy,” said graduating senior short stop Taylor Marrow.



“I came from a school last year and we were pretty good. But it wasn’t the environment that we had here. It’s just like a big family here,” said graduating senior catcher and pitcher Carson Scott.



At the head of that Chiefs family is head coach Tony Rasmus. Coach Rasmus came to Lakeside after a controversial end to his time at Russell County High School. Rasmus was dismissed from his head coaching position for the Warriors baseball team after he was found guilty by a Russell County District Court Judge of misdemeanor of 3rd degree assault of a player.



He was later found not guilty of the assault charge by a jury on appeal, but convicted and sentenced on lesser charges. Coach Rasmus was sentenced to a $500 fine and to attend an anger management course. After time away from the baseball diamond, Coach Rasmus was given another shot to lead a team with the Lakeside Chiefs. He was happy to finally put the uniform back on, but he was also honest about the team he inherited.



“Stuff my Little League knew these guys didn’t know. We didn’t do practice most of the year. We sat there and studied the game. We talked about the game,” said Rasmus.



But after hours of practice, drills and lessons like that the Chiefs became confident and much improved baseball players. Then this year they could add another title to their accomplishments as State Champions. That kind of turn around even got the longtime ball coach a little emotional.



“To see the kids come from levels of stress where they can’t figure things out to a point of winning that. I mean it’s just an emotional moment. You’re just so happy for them. I got home and my wife is like ‘Oh my goodness you cried’ and I’m like I know it man,” said Rasmus.

In this State Championship season one of the biggest lessons the players learned was that despite any challenges they faced they had to keep on pushing.



“We just overcame adversity. I mean that’s just the name of the game. Are you just going to fold? We didn’t and we got hot when it counted,” said Scott.



Coach Rasmus has accomplished a lot in his coaching career. He’s led the Phenix City All Stars Little League team to a National Championship in the Little League World Series. He also led teams to deep playoff runs and State Championships at Russell County High School. But he says this particular season with the Lakeside Chiefs stands out.



“It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had. And I can tell you this you know when you have something that you love and it gets taken away from you. And you get one more chance to do it, I want you to know now, you appreciate in ways you didn’t appreciate before,” said Rasmus.

