Lakers-Wolves recap: LeBron James drops 30 on the way to win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers started a new chapter of their season on Tuesday night with a 112-104 victory, as James dropped 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. The Minnesota Timberwolves played the Lakers tough for most of the night but James and Marc Gasol hit some huge shots down the stretch to help put the Wolves away. Gasol hit from the outside but Dennis Schröder stepped up as the second scorer without Anthony Davis, putting up 24 points, four steals and three assists.

In addition to a huge shot to put the game away in the final minutes, James also made some big defensive plays.

LeBron steps in to take the clutch charge late in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/Xc1olLWjTA — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2021

Anthony Edwards had 28 points for the Wolves and had a field day for the Wolves at the rim bu it wasn’t enough to offset what the Lakers were able to do as a team, nor what James was able to do individually at the end of the game.

The Lakers bench was an asset on Tuesday

While the Lakers will miss a lot of firepower without Anthony Davis, one area where the Lakers should still have an advantage against most teams is with their bench. Tonight, Montrezl Harrell delivered the type of scoring night the Lakers must see more of as he had 17 points and Markieff Morris pitched in nine points. Harrell, however, is the one the Lakers need to count on. The reigning 6th Man of the Year, he's someone the Lakers need to dominate in his minutes even more than he has. Not unlike LeBron James raising his scoring load tonight, the Lakers will need to see more of the same from Harrell. He did his job tonight to get the Lakers a win.

