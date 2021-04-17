  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Reports: Lakers will not visit Joe Biden's White House during trip to D.C.

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Lakers will not visit the White House this month, and possibly not at all following their 2020 NBA championship.

Due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 concerns, a trip to meet President Joe Biden has not been scheduled around the Lakers' road game against the Washington Wizards on April 28, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike. Road games against D.C. teams are typically when defending champions visit the White House.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that a future visit has not been ruled out completely, though you have to wonder if the Lakers will ever again be assembled in D.C. before a new champion is crowned in July.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported in January that the Lakers were looking into a visit around the Wizards trip and that players and management were enthusiastic about the possibility, but noted that logistics and COVID-19 protocols had to be figured out.

This is yet another aberration of the typical post-championship for the Lakers, who did not receive the customary parade through their city, for obvious reasons.

LeBron James said he wanted to visit Joe Biden's White House

The development is a reversal from the expressed wishes of Lakers star LeBron James and other players. Shortly after Biden defeated former president Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, an enthusiastic James said he looked forward to taking his tequila and win to the White House:

Lakers veteran Jared Dudley also said he believed the team would want to make the trip, though noted the players hadn't yet discussed the possibility.

Biden had expressed similar enthusiasm, saying he would love to carry on the tradition of receiving champion sports teams, but noted COVID-19 as an obstacle. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in February both the Lakers and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers would receive invites, with yet another disclaimer about COVID safety.

NBA champion has not visited White House since 2016

Los Angeles Lakers&#39; LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Rockets won 112-97. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LeBron James was on the last NBA team to visit the White House, five years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Even though the Lakers clearly wanted to visit White House, it now looks like they will continue a drought of NBA White House visits that reaches back to the Obama administration.

Unsurprisingly, not a single NBA champion visited the White House during Trump's term.

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers visited Barack Obama instead. The 2017 Warriors had Stephen Curry signal he had no interest in visiting Trump, prompting the president to publicly declare their invitation had been “withdrawn.” The 2018 Warriors didn’t even bother discussing it. The 2019 Toronto Raptors apparently had Trump’s support to visit, but a trip never materialized.

Trump did receive champions from the NFL, NHL, MLB, College Football Playoff and more (the lone basketball team to make the trip: Baylor women's basketball), but that Obama-Cavaliers trip was the last time an NBA champion met with a president.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Jerry Falwell Jr.'s infamous photo with his pants unzipped was taken during a yacht party honoring a raunchy TV show, lawsuit says

    When the photo was taken, Jerry Falwell Jr. was the president of an evangelical Christian university that bans sexual content and alcoholic drinks.

  • Alabama spring football game draws 47,218 fans, largest U.S. sports crowd since start of COVID pandemic

    Bryant-Denny Stadium was allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity for Saturday's game.

  • Trevor Lawrence clarifies comments about motivation: 'I don’t need football to make me feel worthy'

    Trevor Lawrence knows there is more to life than football.

  • Black Rob Has Passed Away at 51

    Black Rob has passed away at the age of 51. The New York rapper and Bad Boy Records alum was known for his hit song "Whoa" from his debut album 'Life Story.'

  • Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at $7

    Save big on Sony, Samsung, Bose, XBox, Shark — even Purell!

  • Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

    Elected leaders in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright want officers to scale back their tactics amid nightly protests, leaving some law enforcement called in to assist asking whether the city still wants their help. Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the heavily guarded Brooklyn Center police station every night since former Officer Kim Potter, who is white, shot the 20-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop on Sunday.

  • Land Rover driver at Prince Philip's funeral spent week ensuring he could drive at correct speed

    The servicemen in charge of the specially modified Land Rover carrying the body of the Duke of Edinburgh spent the past week making sure they could drive “at the correct speed”. And, no wonder, as leading the vehicle on its way to the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on foot were the most senior members of the Armed Forces and the Band of the Grenadier Guards. Corporal Louis Murray was behind the wheel, with Corporal Craig French, as Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, both 29 years old, alongside him. The two staff instructors from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers had been picked “on a coin-toss” from a group of four who had been training for the purpose and were described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands”. Cpl French said it was his job to “ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.” “We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature.

  • Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood receives standing ovation after making 'QAnon' gestures to crowd, report says

    Lin Wood falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump is still in power while speaking at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

  • US West prepares for possible 1st water shortage declaration

    The man-made lakes that store water supplying millions of people in the U.S. West and Mexico are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming months, dropping to levels that could trigger the federal government's first-ever official shortage declaration and prompt cuts in Arizona and Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released 24-month projections this week forecasting that less Colorado River water will cascade down from the Rocky Mountains through Lake Powell and Lake Mead and into the arid deserts of the U.S. Southwest and the Gulf of California. Water levels in the two lakes are expected to plummet low enough for the agency to declare an official shortage for the first time, threatening the supply of Colorado River water that growing cities and farms rely on.

  • Kimberly Potter, the Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright, Had Her First Court Appearance, Was Released on Bond

    Kimberly Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, appeared at a court hearing one day after being charged with second-degree manslaughter.

  • "Utterly unacceptable": Ilhan Omar, AOC, other Democrats slam Biden's decision on refugee cap

    Several Democrats on Friday slammed President Biden's decision to not raise the cap on refugees allowed to enter the U.S. this year, calling it "disgraceful" and "utterly unacceptable." Why it matters: Biden campaigned on the promise to increase the limit, which was set to a historically low figure under the Trump administration. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.): "[T]oday's disgraceful decision ... goes directly against our values and risks the lives of little boys and girls huddled in refugee camps around the world. I know, because I was one.""As a refugee, I know finding a home is a matter of life or death for children around the world." Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): "It is simply unacceptable and unconscionable that the Biden Administration is not immediately repealing Donald Trump's harmful, xenophobic, and racist refugees cap that cruelly restricts admissions to a historically low level ... President Biden has broken his promise to restore our humanity."Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): "Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise ... Keep your promise."Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas): "Raising the refugee resettlement cap is vital for American global leadership and to restore the soul of our nation. I urge the President to keep his promise."Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.): "The United States has a proud, bipartisan tradition of providing refugees protection through resettlement. In this time of great global need, the United States must demonstrate its robust commitment as a nation by resettling the world's most vulnerable refugees."Worth noting: In a letter to Biden ahead of news of the order on Friday, 38 Democratic members of Congress said the United States' refugee policy "remains unacceptably draconian and discriminatory" with the current cap.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill

    Safety regulators warned people with kids and pets Saturday to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. The commission posted a video on its YouTube page of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

  • Biden press secretary shuts down call to remove Thomas-Greenfield over ‘white supremacy’ remarks

    UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke about America’s racist history and said “the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.” Right-wing media are criticizing UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for commenting on America’s racist foundation. Thomas-Greenfield spoke about America’s racist history at a recent appearance at the Rev. Al Sharpton‘s National Action Network’s 2021 virtual convention.

  • Why Hollywood Is Entrusting Its Biggest Action Franchises to Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Anybody who saw Fleabag knew this was bound to happen eventually. In the few short years since the beloved series completed its second and final season and earned creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge just about every award under the sun (including, for those keeping score at home, three Emmys, two Golden Globes, two Critics’ Choice Awards, a […] The post Why Hollywood Is Entrusting Its Biggest Action Franchises to Phoebe Waller-Bridge appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Archbishop of Canterbury: Royal Family can't say goodbye in the way they hoped but Britons unite in grief

    The Royals have not been able to "say goodbye in the way they'd hope or planned" like millions this year, the Archbishop of Canterbury has lamented. The Most Rev Justin Welby, who will deliver a blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, said members of the Royal Family were united in grief with Britons who had lost their loved-ones during the pandemic. He praised the household for sticking to the Covid-19 social restrictions and said this means it "represents all funerals" in the last year - which have been characterised by the "burden" of not being able to have ideal send-offs for relatives. "My first thought when I heard the news was for the family," he said. "This is like every other funeral and distinct from every other funeral. It's like every other funeral because the family is the family is the family. But it's distinct because they're having to bear this loss and sorrow in the glare of goodness knows how many people watching them around the world. "The Royal Family has behaved superbly, they've just kept to the rules. That means that they're going through what between six and eight million other people have gone through in this country alone over the last year - not really being able to say goodbye in the way they'd hoped or planned. And that's an extra burden. "But as people around the world watch them tomorrow, I think they can identify with this and feel that here is a funeral that represents all funerals in a wonderful way."

  • Kevin McCarthy says Matt Gaetz is 'the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty.'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters on Thursday he has spoken with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) about the "accusations" against him involving sex trafficking of a minor, and Gaetz has professed his innocence. The Department of Justice is investigating whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. McCarthy said that during their private meeting, he "explained to Mr. Gaetz the rules inside our conference. If there was something to come forward, we would take action." Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 House Republican leader, made a similar statement Wednesday, saying if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department investigation, GOP leadership will "of course react and take action." Gaetz sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight of the Justice Department. A reporter asked if Gaetz would keep his seat amid the investigation, and McCarthy responded that the congressman is "the same as any American. He's innocent until proven guilty. There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time." McCarthy was also questioned about a CNN report that said in 2017, staffers from the office of former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke to Gaetz about his conduct and how he needed to act professionally while in the Capitol. McCarthy was House majority leader at the time, and said he wasn't part of this discussion or aware it took place. "If you're wondering if I knew anything about what's being alleged now, no," he added. More stories from theweek.comThe question that will decide the Chauvin case5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan6 gorgeous homes on lakes

  • Spain acquits man of sexually abusing 14-year-old stepdaughter who gave birth to his child

    A Spanish court has provoked outrage by acquitting a man of sexually abusing his 14-year-old stepdaughter despite the fact she gave birth to his child. The Pamplona court accepted the defendant’s claim that the teenager had sat astride him while he was asleep on the sofa and engaged in penetrative sex. The man said he had no recollection of the supposed encounter as he had been very drunk that night. Close to nine months later, in December 2018, the girl was admitted to hospital and gave birth to a child, something the accused claimed had been a complete surprise to him and the girl’s mother. Social services ordered a paternity test, which confirmed that the stepfather was the father of the baby. The girl’s mother reported the father for alleged sexual abuse of her daughter, who initially said she had been raped in the street before changing her story to corroborate her stepfather’s claim that he had not been conscious when they had sex. The judges, sitting in the same Pamplona court that in 2018 sparked massive feminist protests when acquitting the “wolf pack” gang rapists who were later found guilty on appeal, said that there was insufficient evidence to convict the stepfather. However, the sentence also noted that the girl had “kept her head and eyes facing down” during the trial, “answering questions very briefly in a barely audible voice”. Altamira Gonzalo, vice-president of the Themis women jurists’ association, said the verdict “takes us back to the kind of sentences we used to see in Spain in the 1950s or 60s, when there was complete impunity for men in the family environment”. “The sentence beggars belief. The only thing the court valued is the accused’s right to the presumption of innocence. It has ignored its duty to protect a minor and the fact that the age of consent in Spain is 16,” Ms Gonzalo told The Telegraph. Spain’s parliament this week passed a new child protection law backed by NGOs such as Save the Children, which estimates that only 15 per cent of family abuse cases in Spain are reported. Cira García, a judge from one of Spain’s gender violence courts, said the sentence does not even consider the possibility that the girl may have changed her version of events in order to protect her stepfather. “We are sick of criticising that children’s testimony is often not given credibility and they are accused of lying in court, but here the girl’s word is accepted without question to absolve the accused, even though her account of events is absolutely implausible,” Ms García told the online newspaper Público.

  • I Got Explant Surgery To Try To Improve My Health––It Worked

    Dr. Rankin shares that “85-90% of my patients report that their health issues improve after explanting.” Yes, you read that correctly. 85-90%.

  • Sharon Osbourne gives first interview since exiting 'The Talk' over racial controversy: 'I'm angry, I'm hurt'

    Osbourne slammed her former co-hosts as "disgruntled ladies."

  • Jimmie Johnson, living the dream, leaps from NASCAR to IndyCar

    Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is a rookie again, jumping to race in the IndyCar series after retiring from NASCAR.