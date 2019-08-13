Lakers, Warriors, Rockets lead 2019-20 NBA schedule in major nationally televised games

How will the Lakers handle huge expectations with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a giant Los Angeles market? How will the Warriors, without Kevin Durant and with D'Angelo Russell, mesh? How will Russell Westbrook and James Harden coexist on the Rockets?

The NBA is clearly banking on those storylines to draw viewers.

The Lakers (30), Warriors (30) and Rockets (26) have the most major nationally televised games scheduled for next season. I count ABC, ESPN and TNT (not NBA TV).

Here’s how every team stacks up:

The TV schedule can be flexed. So, these aren’t final.

Observations on the current plan: