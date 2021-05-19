Lakers, Warriors NBA play-in game: Who wins matchup to get into playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors are playing with house money, at least against the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday’s play-in game.

Not much was expected of the Warriors this season. They weren’t considered a championship contender with Klay Thompson out for the season.

It’s a much different story for the Lakers, who are the defending champs with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. They entered the season as favorites and are still the favorites to win the Western Conference, precarious as their situation may be.

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James (right) will be key to the Lakers' matchup against the Warriors.

But injuries derailed their season. Now, they have to win at least one play-in game just to make the playoffs. And in a matchup that oozes intrigue – Steph Curry, LeBron James, Lakers, Warriors – the two teams meet Wednesday night in Los Angeles with the winner securing the No. 7 seed.

A loss against the Warriors would put even more pressure on the Lakers. They would then need to beat the winner of San Antonio-Memphis just to get the No. 8 seed.

Here are predictions from USA TODAY Sports staffers Jeff Zillgitt, Mark Medina and Matt Eppers.

Zillgitt: Curry will be tough to contain but don’t forget the Lakers have the No. 1 defense, and with James and Davis, they have too much offense for the Warriors. Pick: Lakers

Medina: Stephen Curry can always give the Warriors a shot with his dramatic performances. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis will round into form at just the right time. Pick: Lakers.

Eppers: As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are close to full health, the Lakers should just be too much for the Warriors. Steph Curry has been amazing and his incredible numbers have overshadowed how good Golden State’s supporting cast has been down the stretch, but the Lakers' top-rated defense will be up to the challenge. Pick: Lakers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers, Warriors NBA play in-game predictions: Who gets into playoffs?