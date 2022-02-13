Lakers, Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Goran Dragic and the Spurs are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way to a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Lakers: es.pn/3BvK5B7 – 8:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Really impressive work by #gameops to get rid of all the Dragic clips in the intro video. – 7:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

For those wondering as I was, Goran Dragic is out for tonight’s Spurs game. He is not with the team. pic.twitter.com/dUIlt1C0p0 – 7:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per their injury report, the Spurs will be without the following players tonight here in New Orleans:

Bates-Diop (face, laceration)

Collins (ankle, injury management)

Dragic (not with team)

Langford (not with team)

Richardson (not with team). – 1:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tomas Satoransky is not on the Spurs injury report.

Collins (ankle), KBD (face laceration), Richardson, Langford, and Dragic all OUT – 1:45 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Prior to the trade deadline, I noted the Bucks had interest in Goran Dragic. That interest hasn’t waned. Bucks, Suns and Mavs appear to be the frontrunners for the veteran guard. – 6:00 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones is available tonight per Spurs

Dragic, Satoransky, Richardson, and Langford are all OUT (not with team) – 5:56 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Finally Goran Dragic is off the report and one would assume Thad Young could make his debut, if logistics work. – 4:10 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Ujiri on Dragic: “At the end of the day I think Goran was looking for a contending team. Goran came in here & was a great professional & did everything that we asked… And then Goran had a personal situation… Difficult situation a little bit but he acted in a professional way” – 2:51 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs injury report submitted to league lists Dragic (not with team) and Satoransky (not with team) as out.

Tre Jones (dental procedure) is questionable.

For Atlanta, Lou Williams (hamstring) is questionable. – 9:25 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nico Harrison on whether Mavs will explore buyout market after today’s trade: “I think we’re set.”

Goran Dragic followers, beware. – 11:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nico Harrison says he believes the roster is set. That’s a strong indication the Mavericks won’t pursue Dragic in the buyout market. Harrison’s response was to a question about the buyout market, so there you have it. – 11:19 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Kevin Porter Jr. has scored more points for the Raptors than Goran Dragic in 2022. – 10:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs injury report for Friday @ Atlanta:

OUT

Goran Dragic (not with team)

Tomas Satoransky (not with team)

Derrick White (not with team) – trade not official yet, but should be soon

QUESTIONABLE

Tre Jones (dental procedure) – 6:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Once today’s deals are official, the Spurs will be $14.7 million over the cap this season and $9.4 million from the luxury tax.

Once Dragic is waived, the team will have an open roster spot. – 5:53 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nobody is talking about the storybook full circle moment, Dragic being traded to the team that drafted him. – 4:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Come relive the highlight of the Goran Dragic era in Toronto: When I quizzed him about his career: theathletic.com/2891929/2021/1… – 3:36 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Spurs officially announce Dragic deal. He is expected to be bought out, but San Antonio gets a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kRGloNMIlI – 3:34 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dragic trade official per Spurs.

Spurs get Dragic, protected 2022 1st

Raptors get Young, Eubanks, and 2nd – 3:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat ain’t make a trade

But they just sat back and watched Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson get moved at the same deadline

Plus KZ Okpala and Bol Bol

They were making trades in the wrong era – 3:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors make their lone deadline-day trade official.

Goran Dragic and a lottery protected 2022 1st-rounder to San Antonio, with Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and Detroit’s 2022 2nd-rounder coming back.

Bobby Webster will speak to the media at 4pm. – 3:18 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Raptors have officially announced the Goran Dragic for Thad Young and Drew Eubanks deal – 3:16 PM

Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm

Now that we’ve hit 3pm I think the Raptors trade was just fine. Raps canvassed the league for what their assets could buy and this is what they could buy. In my eyes that’s better than not doing the trade and buying Dragic out. – 3:02 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Goran Dragic was a Toronto Raptor. Think of all the bets you’ll be able to win with that one day. pic.twitter.com/VyvKU1AlOT – 1:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat; Josh Richardson to Spurs. Plus: Dragic, Okpala, much more. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline updates: Blockbuster Harden-Simmons deals changes face of East for conference-leading Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus updates on Okpala, Dragic, more. – 1:24 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Raptors trade Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thaddeus Young nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/rap… – 1:21 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Fred VanVleet out tonight with groin soreness. Goran Dragic is on Raptors injury report for last time too because trade isn’t official. – 1:12 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Raptors tell us that Goran Dragic remains out and remains not with the team for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/dPXASTIw0x – 1:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs appear closer to reuniting Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic after reported trade, likely buyout dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Couple of Dragic tidbits. The Spurs actually drafted him in 2008 his rights to Phoenix. Also, noted many times but bears repeating: Dragic and Doncic both represented by Bill Duffy. – 12:45 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.

– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.

– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Should be noted that I have not yet heard of any Heat interest in bringing back Goran Dragic. @Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers are expected to be interested in Dragic once he agrees to a buyout with the Spurs. – 12:37 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

After swapping Dragic for Young and Eubanks, 12 of the 15 players on the Raptors’ NBA roster are between the (listed) height of 6-7 and 6-9. Everybody except VanVleet, Trent and Flynn. – 12:29 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Didn’t expect the Raptors to give up this year’s 1st round pick (top 14 protected) to move Goran Dragic deal. Interesting … Not sure if that says a lot about Thad Young or pessimism about the depth of the 2022 draft.

It’s currently projected as the 19th pick. – 12:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I think Drew Eubanks will slide into the remainder of the Kyle Lowry TPE for Toronto.

That will create a $5.25M TPE for the Raptors of the difference between Goran Dragic’s and Thaddeus Young’s salaries. – 12:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Might take some time for Goran Dragic to negotiate a buyout with the Spurs as expected. As @Chris Haynes first reported, there’s interest with the Mavs. Dragic intrigued with Nets, Warriors, Clippers & Bulls, too, but TBD on how that plays out – 12:19 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Mavericks will be the favorites to sign Goran Dragic after his expected buyout from the Spurs, per @Chris Haynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpbysDolye – 12:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Goran Dragic is on the move and it looks like he’ll negotiate a buyout with his new team. More on that and other stuff on our Heat trade deadline tracker miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors get, by all accounts, a high character veteran who can make a shot; a free look at Eubanks and don’t eat into a cent of future financial flexibility

For an organization that very much likes its core, seems a pretty good return for Dragic’s contract. – 12:09 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

So, assuming Dragic isn’t around long, this is the Spurs’ net haul for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in 2018:

Jakob Poeltl

Keldon Johnson

Toronto’s 2022 first*

Chicago’s 2025 first*

Chicago’s 2025 second

*Both first-rounders have protections, but look likely to convey. – 12:08 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

I have concerns about what Dragic will be able to contribute on the court now, but not with what he can provide off the court and as a possible mentor to Luka. – 12:07 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Raptors trading Goran Dragic to Spurs for Thad Young

Spurs expected to negotiate a contract buyout; Mavs, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers interested in free-agent Dragic

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Dragic fits the description Billy Donovan and AK want in adding to this roster – a player that knows his role and won’t get disgruntled if playing time dwindles as bodies get healthy. – 12:04 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Upon completion of an expected buyout between Goran Dragic and the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to add the veteran point guard, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 12:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal:

Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder

Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) – 12:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Spurs traded away Goran Dragic for Tadija Dragicevic in 2007, traded Thaddeus Young to get him back 15 years later, and then immediately bought him out. Mixed messages. – 12:02 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Goran Dragic and Donte DiVincenzo had been two of the most-discussed names on the trade market. We’ll be breaking down all the deals that did and did not happen with @Michael Scotto on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET. Download to listen here: thehalftime.app – 12:00 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Goran Dragic for Thad Young trade makes me feel: – 11:59 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Interested to see what draft compensation the Spurs are getting for Dragic – 11:58 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Dragic could become available to Heat after Spurs deal. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:58 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Spurs — who are trading for Toronto’s Goran Dragic — are expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Dragic. Among the interested expected to be interested once he becomes a free agent: Dallas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Clippers. – 11:57 AM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Thad for Dragic is the 1st time in NBA history 2 lefties with over 12K career points have been swapped #madeupstat – 11:54 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That Dragic-Young deal seems weird. – 11:54 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young sportando.basketball/en/raptors-tra… – 11:53 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

I can confirm Goran Dragic being traded to Spurs for Thad Young (@Shams Charania first). I presume there will be other pieces given salary disparity. – 11:53 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Goran Dragic to the Spurs screams buyout

But Thad Young going to Toronto feels like it eliminates that buyout option for Miami – 11:52 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Thad Young will bring solid defence across a couple positions, playmaking, and a veteran presence in the locker room. Has a good relationship with OG Anunoby as well. He’ll represent a good return for Dragic imo. – 11:52 AM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Funniest ending: Dragic gets bought out and signs somewhere else. Lakers would be the funniest, just because. – 11:51 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I love Masai flipping Dragic for Thad Young; another versatile wing who can help on offense and defend multiple positions. Toronto is going to be a handful in the playoffs. – 11:50 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

“Pop, we have a chance to trade for Goran Dragic 14 years after selling the pick that would have drafted him” pic.twitter.com/S7KNlmf9qx – 11:49 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:47 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

veeeery curious to see what a kristaps-to-toronto deal would look like given how close the raptors are to the tax.

is it dragic-boucher-khem? and is dallas getting a pick? or is this a straight salary slashing in advance of free agency for jalen and dfs? – 11:21 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There’s of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. – 11:09 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Harden-Simmons could redefine East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus a possible deal involving both Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. – 11:08 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline Heat updates: Thunder may not keep KZ Okpala; Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn could be on the move. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:16 AM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

How have you felt about the Goran Dragic situation? – 9:38 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Some pre-trade deadline reading:

On the Raptors’ approach to trade day – hoping to add depth without subtracting from their core: https://t.co/il4rBiriKC

And on the Goran Dragic of it all: https://t.co/3XoUiRX6pW pic.twitter.com/5srN9RhC9h – 9:13 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Lakers, Knicks and Raptors discussed a 3-team trade with Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to Lakers, Goran Dragic and picks to Knicks, Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to Raptors.

More on where talks stand and Kendrick Nunn in the story.

👉🏼 https://t.co/m1pYQucMfp pic.twitter.com/dlnmlkptIp – 8:02 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade.

Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks.

Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks.

Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.

There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue – 2:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Toronto appeared quite active in trade conversations Wednesday night. Various Goran Dragic scenarios. Bigs. Lakers and Raptors have discussed Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said, but any notion that deal is serious has been miscategorized by @Marc Stein and my listeners. – 1:26 AM

The Lakers and Warriors are planning to join several rivals, including the LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, in aggressive pursuit of Dragic, sources said. -via ESPN / February 12, 2022

Marc Stein: Dallas’ roster needs changed post-trade and altered the long-held expectation they would pursue Goran Dragic in the buyout market. As I reported earlier, Dragic’s expected buyout may not happen quickly and he is projected to draw interest from teams with a larger role to offer. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 11, 2022

While there are some hurdles in the way of Dragic potentially returning to the Heat, it certainly sounds like Miami is where the 35-year-old wants to be. “Don’t kid yourself, Goran Dragic would love nothing more,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel regarding a possible Dragic reunion with Miami. “He attended the Heat’s Tuesday victory over the [Washington] Wizards at FTX Arena and has been working out there, as his situation with the Raptors is sorted out. But, again, unless Goran goes to another team in the interim, he cannot be brought directly back by the Heat from the Raptors. With all due respect to Mario Chalmers, Goran is exactly what the Heat could use at the moment. But I doubt many, if any, have had second thoughts about utilizing his salary as the means to acquire Kyle Lowry.” -via Heat Nation / January 1, 2022