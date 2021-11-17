Lakers waiving Sekou Doumbouya, adding Chaundee Brown
Shams Charania: The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay on a two-way contract. Doumbouya is currently rehabbing a foot injury, and with a banged-up roster, the Lakers are adding a healthy body.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Chaundee Brown (@Chaundee Brown) to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/uCulB0DXnb – 9:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are Waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing Chaundee Brown to two-way deal. – 9:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumboya and signing Chaundee Brown to his vacant two-way spot, according to the team. Brown is not currently with the Lakers on their five-game road trip. – 9:14 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing Chaundee Brown to a two-way contract. Brown is not currently expected to join Lakers until after this road trip. – 9:14 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing Chaundee Brown to a two-way deal. – 9:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers are waiving Sekou Doumbouya and signing forward Chaundee Brown of NBA G League South Bay on a two-way contract. Doumbouya is currently rehabbing a foot injury, and with a banged-up roster, the Lakers are adding a healthy body. – 9:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers are signing Chaundee Brown to a 2-way contract with the @SouthBayLakers, and waiving Sekou Doumbouya. – 9:12 PM
Chaundee Brown @cbrownballin935
Gotta stay patient 🙏🏾🙇🏾♂️ – 3:22 AM
