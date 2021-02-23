Lakers to waive Quinn Cook, unlikely to reunite with DeMarcus Cousins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Woike, Broderick Turner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook before an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Lakers guard Quinn Cook warms up before a game against the Timberwolves earlier this season. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Lakers will waive guard Quinn Cook before his contract with the team becomes guaranteed Wednesday for the rest of the season, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who is not authorized to speak publicly.

There are no immediate plans to fill Cook’s roster spot, and multiple people with knowledge of the situation said they don't expect the Lakers to reunite with Houston center DeMarcus Cousins if he becomes available as expected. The team will, however, monitor the buyout and trade markets for potential additions to their frontcourt.

Sacramento center Hassan Whiteside, who is averaging 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 14-1/2 minutes per game, is a possible target the team could pursue.

Marc Gasol, who has started all 32 games for the Lakers this season, is averaging only 4.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. His shooting from three-point range has improved, as he’s made 41.2% from deep over the last 10 games.

His backup, Montrezl Harrell, scored a season-high 26 points in 23 minutes Monday in a 127-124 overtime loss to the Washington Wizards but finished the game on the bench. Washington backup center Robin Lopez was a game-high plus-16 in the plus/minus rating.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that, with Lopez’s 7-foot presence plus Russell Westbrook's and Bradley Beal’s offense, he decided to keep Harrell on the bench.

“They have two dominant offensive players having huge nights,” Vogel said. “And we wanted as much size as we could get at the rim for defensive purposes.”

Asked about his minutes, Harrell declined to offer much.

“That’s not really up to me, man,” Harrell said. “I just do what is asked of me to do, man. When I’m out there on the floor, the minutes I’m out there on the floor, I go head full of steam and give it my all to the end when the whistle blows and my sub comes into the game. As far as closing out this game, it’s neither here nor there, man.”

Cook has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 3.9 minutes and 2.1 points per game. He was a member of last season’s NBA championship team and is a well-liked figure in the Lakers locker room and around the NBA. He won two championships with Golden State before joining the Lakers.

Following the loss to the Wizards, Cook said his goodbyes to his teammates inside the Lakers’ locker room. It’s expected there will be interest in Cook from teams around the league.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Lakers waiving former Warriors guard Quinn Cook

    After a season and a half in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiving former Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook.

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

    Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knick Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • Justin Fields continues to fall in Todd McShay’s top NFL draft prospects

    ESPN NFL draft guru Todd McShay recently released his top 32 NFL draft prospects and Justin Fields' falls to No. 13 overall. McShay has Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance ranked ahead of the former Heisman finalist. It’s hard to believe someone that played against the level of competition that Fields did would fall to the fourth-best quarterback in the draft

  • Is Kim Kardashian Dating After Filing for Divorce from Kanye? Her Friends Want to ‘Set Her Up’

    Husband No. 4 could be in the cards.

  • The PlayStation 5 is getting a new PlayStation VR headset

    The PlayStation 5 is getting its own virtual reality headset from Sony - a followup to the popular PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 4.

  • Report: Teams believe three first-rounders the base for a Russell Wilson trade

    When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went public with his desire to have a voice in personnel decisions and his frustration with getting hit too much earlier this month, word was that the Seahawks were unhappy about it and that led some to wonder if it was the first step toward a departure from the team. [more]

  • NFL teams can now use the franchise tag but the Browns have no use for it in 2021

    Pay attention to what the rival Bengals do with their tags

  • Bobby Shmurda, viral 'Hot Boy,' 'Shmoney Dance' rapper, released from prison

    Bobby Shmurda has been conditionally released from prison — and Quavo from Migos picked the rapper up.

  • Beal’s 33 points, Westbrook’s triple-double lead Wizards past shorthanded Lakers

    The Wizards have won five straight.

  • How Sam Darnold trade might possibly make sense for 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers probably shouldn't trade for Sam Darnold, but here's a scenario where they might.

  • Wizards-Lakers recap: Lakers unable to hold 17-point lead to drop 3rd straight

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 17-point lead on Monday night in a loss to the Washington Wizards. It's the 3rd straight loss for the Lakers.

  • The USWNT is facing accusations of whitewashing the team in promotions and Megan Rapinoe appeared to agree

    All 11 USWNT starters stood for the national anthem Sunday, but fans have noted that the team is still experiencing internal issues related to race.

  • Seth Curry with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors

    Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/21/2021

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

    Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2