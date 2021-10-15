Lakers waive Frank Mason III one day after signing Exhibit 10 deal

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday Frank Mason III has been waived.

This news comes one day after the Lakers announced Mason signed an Exhibit 10 deal, which was reported a few days prior to the announcement.

Mason, a former second-round pick in the 2017 draft, has played for three different teams in four years and never stuck.

The 5-foot-11 ball-handler played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 Summer League but didn’t make the team.

Los Angeles has begun waiving players currently on training camp deals, like undrafted rookie Mac McClung, so there could be more cuts coming soon.

Chaundee Brown, Cam Oliver and Trevelin Queen are the other players on Exhibit 10 deals who could end up with the South Bay Lakers, like McClung, if no other team picks them up.