Lakers waive Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers waived Chaundee Brown, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Brown was recently promoted to a two-way spot after impressing in the G League, but his time in that slot has come to an end.

Brown played just two games for the Lakers. He appeared for 15 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves but missed all six of his shots. He played five minutes against the Chicago Bulls and made his only attempt.

However, either Brown or Jay Huff, the second two-way player, needed to be waived to make room for Mason Jones, who the Lakers just inked to a two-way deal.

Brown reacted to the news on Twitter:

List