Lakers vs. Warriors: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers are going through a miserable slump, having lost four games in a row and 11 of their last 14. On Thursday, they got routed 132-111 by the Los Angeles Clippers, making it the second year in a row they’ve been swept in the season series by their Crypto.com Arena co-tenants.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have been having their own struggles, as they’ve dropped seven of their last nine contests. Stephen Curry hasn’t consistently found his shooting eye yet, and although they rank first in defensive rating, the normally potent Warriors are just 11th in offensive rating.

Perhaps this is as good an opportunity as any for L.A. to not only get a much-needed win, but to also get one against an elite team.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: March 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs Warriors injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) are out. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) are questionable. Avery Bradley (right knee effusion) is probable

Warriors: Draymond Green (left L5-S1 disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Gary Payton II

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry

Lakers

