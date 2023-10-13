Lakers vs. Warriors: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors in preseason action on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This will be the Lakers’ fourth exhibition game of the 2023-24 season, and their second against the Warriors in less than a week. They lost their first contest against Stephen Curry and company 125-108 on Saturday, as LeBron James and Austin Reaves sat out for rest. They have won their last two preseason games since that contest.

This will be the first time the Lakers play on their home court at Crypto.com Arena since they were swept by the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of last season’s Western Conference Finals.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN2, Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Lakers versus Warriors injury report

Warriors: Draymond Green (left ankle sprain), Cory Joseph (right lumbar strain) and Rodney McGruder (concussion protocol) are out.

Lakers: No official injury report has been released, but LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Cam Reddish (ankle) missed their last game.

