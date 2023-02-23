Lakers vs Warriors Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
Gary Payton II on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since being traded from the Blazers back to Golden State.
Kevon Looney's reaction to finding out who the NBA's top trash talker is was quite telling.
Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan are among the only Black race team owners in NASCAR. Here’s a look inside the moment they shared after Daugherty made history.
Steph Curry gave an aspiring reporter a moment she'll never forget during the Stanford women's basketball game Monday.
The Celtics will be at near-perfect health for their first game after the NBA's All-Star break on Thursday night.
Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat. Rodgers, whose football future is one of the most-discussed topics of this NFL offseason, said a darkness retreat in complete solitude would help him in his process of deciding whether to return to the Packers, seek a trade elsewhere or retire. That decision-making process seems to be progressing, [more]
The Bears are still looking for a WR1 to help Justin Fields, and Keenan Allen could be the guy.
CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.
With the 2023 NFL offseason ready to heat up, it's time to rank the top 32 quarterbacks in the league as free agency and the draft near. Who will be the face of the sport after Tom Brady's retirement?
Bronny James is being viewed as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft before he even chooses a college to attend.
Western Conference is a packed jumble. Dallas could move up, or fall out of playoff contention.
Three fans were ejected from the second half of Wednesday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators. UK beat UF in SEC basketball game.
One giant will advance, and the other will bow out of the Europa League, when Manchester United and Barcelona clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Oscar Tshiebwe scored his 1,000th point and the Kentucky basketball team improved to 5-7 in Quad 1 games with a win at Florida.
Eric Froton breaks down and ranks the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
The Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns are tied atop the Big 12 standings with three games to play.
Nothing about Lamar Jackson’s contract situation has unfolded in the expected way. The only reliable expectation for the coming weeks, then, is that the unexpected should be expected. A #PFTPM listener asked this question today: Is there a scenario where Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023? It’s not unprecedented for a franchise-tagged player to skip [more]
The Purdue Boilermakers have slid a little lately but hold the Big Ten lead. The Indiana Hoosiers are in a logjam that includes half the conference.