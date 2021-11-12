Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 12

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles (7-5) is on a two-game winning streak again after topping the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, two impressive wins for a unit missing several key rotation players, including superstar LeBron James.

Malik Monk had a massive 27-point outing against the Heat, so the Lakers need him to come up big off the bench again after the news of Austin Reaves’ injury. L.A. is short on ballhandlers, and Monk can provide the spark the team needs alongside Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

The Timberwolves (3-7) are on a six-game losing streak. Though Anthony Edwards has seemingly taken the sophomore leap, the Wolves, as a group, have the third-lowest field goal percentage (41.1%) and are tied for 22nd in points allowed (109.6). If L.A. can play with the energy and intensity it did against Miami, a three-game winning streak could be on the horizon.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North/Midwest/Kansas City

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Avery Bradley

Kent Bazemore

Anthony Davis

DeAndre Jordan

Minnesota Timberwolves