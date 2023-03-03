Lakers vs Timberwolves Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Bob Myers applauds the way Klay Thompson has managed to keep the Warriors afloat in Steph Curry's absence.
The San Jose Sharks have traded Nick Bonino to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Wizards are in the middle of a two-game series against the Raptors with playoff implications, and they like it.
The Clippers will be shorthanded when they face the Kings in a rematch of last week’s epic double-overtime shootout in Los Angeles.
No. 4 UCLA clinched the Pac-12 regular season title, but the Bruins know the job isn't finished and hope to clinch a No. 1 West seed come NCAA tourney time.
Whether you're in a shallow or deep fantasy hoops league, we have some options to give your squad a boost.
The game clock currently stops after a team gets a first down. Keeping it running would potentially shorten the length of college football games.
Play was stopped in the fourth quarter after violence erupted in Inderkum’s CIF Northern California playoff game against Archbishop Riordan.
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 03/02/2023
In an ESPN profile, the Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks had some choice words for Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green ahead of Thursday's game.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
Nikola Vucevic downplayed an incident from Wednesday nights victory over the Detroit Pistons in which he and Patrick Beverley exchanged words over a blown defensive coverage.
Ja Morant is at an inflection point.
The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder. Follow here for the latest updates on the buyout market.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Michigan Wolverines basketball has one game remaining in the regular season, and remains right on the 2023 NCAA tournament bubble.
Detroit Pistons fans can relax until NBA draft lottery. No more worrying about wins and losses. They have done their best to obtain Victor Wembanyama.
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is confident he knows "exactly" how the UFC 285 title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will unfold.
MLB teams are still allowed to shift, kinda.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise. So where will Rodgers eventually end up? Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and [more]