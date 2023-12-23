Lakers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (18-8) continue their five-game homestand by playing the other LA team. In their last contest on Thursday, OKC blew out the LA Clippers, who previously won nine in a row. The Thunder have won three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (15-14) desperately need a win as they enter the contest with a four-game losing streak. Following their latest loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Anthony Davis called this game a ‘must-win’ for Los Angeles.

The Thunder won their previous matchup this season in dominating fashion on Nov. 30.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Lakers at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is doubtful.

Lakers: LeBron James (ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable. Anthony Davis (ankle sprain) is questionable. Rui Hachimura (wrist soreness) is questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel bursitis) is probable. Gabe Vincent (knee effusion) is probable. Jalen Hood-Schifino (back spasm) is probable.

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers

D’Angelo Russell

Cam Reddish

LeBron James

Taurean Prince

Anthony Davis

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire