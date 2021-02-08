Lakers vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers continue their five-game homestand on Monday night against an Oklahoma City Thunder squad they will face a pair of times this week. The Thunder come into this week’s two-game set against the Lakers with a 10-12 record, which currently has them in the thick of things in the Western Conference play-in picture.

While many wrote the Thunder off as a team that is playing for future drafts, young players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Darius Bazley have been given more responsibility and are showing they can deliver. Veterans such as Al Horford and George Hill also give the team an added competence that has helped make the learning curve a little straighter.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Feb. 8

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Oklahoma

Spread via BetMGM: Lakers -12

Injury report:

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports Davis is likely to miss Monday night’s game.

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-12)

Darius Bazley

Lugentz Dort

Al Horford

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Kenrich Williams

Los Angeles Lakers (18-6)

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Marc Gasol

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Dennis Schröder

