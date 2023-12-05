Lakers vs. Suns: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinal game of the NBA in-season tournament on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After going undefeated in group play and claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers will look to punch their ticket to Las Vegas for the semifinal round of the in-season tournament. They won their last game on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, and overall, they have taken nine of their last 13 contests to improve to a 12-9 record.

For the first time since early in the exhibition season, L.A. is almost at full strength. Forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish returned to game action on Saturday, while Rui Hachimura has also been cleared to play. Reddish was a big factor the last time the Lakers played the Suns, which was a game in which they overcame a late deficit in order to defeat Kevin Durant’s crew, 122-119.

Phoenix is 12-8 on the season, and although it has won eight of its last 10 games, there have been some concerning signs. It has blown multiple late leads, and it has a real lack of wins against quality opponents.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Sling TV (watch for free)

Lakers versus Suns injury report

Suns: Eric Gordon (right knee contusion) is questionable and Bradley Beal (low back strain) and Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) are out.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm), Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) and Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) are probable, LeBron James (left calf contusion) is questionable and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Suns

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Taurean Prince

C – Anthony Davis

F – Cam Reddish

F – LeBron James

