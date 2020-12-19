Lakers vs; Suns recap: Anthony Davis and LeBron extend minutes to capture perfect preseason

Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers are done with the preseason and their last game of the exhibition season was their most exciting. LeBron James eclipsed 25 minutes and scored 20 points, while Anthony Davis was a monster in his 30 minutes, scoring 35 points in a tight 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns, who look primed to take the next step in the regular season after going 8-0 in the NBA Bubble. The Suns lead by double-digits early in the game but the Lakers came back to finish the preseason a perfect 4-0.

One notable aspect of the game was the Lakers kept Kyle Kuzma in the starting lineup in the preseason finale. After finishing the job for the Lakers and helping them win their game against Phoenix on Wednesday, Kuz only had four points in Friday’s outing. Still, it does appear based on Vogel’s trends that Kuzma is a favorite to start for the Lakers on opening night.

Also as a matter of bookkeeping, Alfonso McKinnie, who was sent to the Lakers in their trade of JaVale McGee to Cleveland, made his Laker debut on Friday.

