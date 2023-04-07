Lakers vs Suns Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns
[MUSIC PLAYING]
The Lakers have been playing well for a few weeks.
"It's OK to ask for help."
James hasn't played since he suffered a foot injury on Feb. 26.
The Chicago Bulls cruised to a 118-108 win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon.
It's not a great time for the Lakers to be losing players.
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya seeks to regain his title Saturday in the main event of UFC 287 in Miami, Florida, against champion Alex Pereira. Pereira has a 3-0 series edge and it's hard to ignore that from a betting standpoint.
During high winds at Friday's second round of the Masters, a tree fell in the gallery near the 17th hole.
Who will make it through the second round and into the weekend at Augusta National?
Forget about missing the cut at the Masters, Brooks Koepka is looking every bit of his peak self who dominated majors only a few years ago.
Simmons' $23.5 million average annual value is second only to Aaron Donald at his position.
Tiger Woods posted a 2-over 74 on Thursday to open the Masters.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
Here are the details on who makes the weekend at the Masters.
Dallas is a half-game back of Oklahoma City for 10th after the Thunder's win Thursday night.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald take a look at the big four QBs expected to be drafted at the top of this month's NFL draft: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis & Anthony Richardson.
The rule change comes after an appeals panel kept fines and suspensions in place but removed Hendrick's points penalties.
The proposal is a reversal of the policy Biden ran on during the 2020 presidential election.
The White House visit was in question after First Lady Jill Biden suggested they should invite both LSU and Iowa to celebrate.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.