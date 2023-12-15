Lakers vs. Spurs: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers (15-10) wrap up a three-game Texas road trip with a rematch of their contest versus San Antonio (3-20) on Wednesday. In that contest, Los Angeles got out to a sizeable early lead, even without LeBron James, who sat out for precautionary measures.

Anthony Davis was dominant in the first half, and Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs’ 7-foot-4 rookie phenom, didn’t seem to know what to do with him.

But as the game progressed, Wembanyama got stronger, and with him throwing in bucket after bucket in the fourth quarter, the Spurs gave the Lakers a scare. The Lakers led by 18 at the start of the period and by 10 with about two minutes left, but they saw that lead shrink to one with 21.2 seconds left. That’s when Wembanyama was fouled and had a chance to tie the game, but made just one of two free throws.

Los Angeles escaped with a 122-119 win, and this time around, it will need to be more focused and motivated, otherwise the Spurs may end their 18-game losing streak against it.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Lakers versus Spurs injury report

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt (low back spasm) is probable, Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm), LeBron James (left calf contusion) and Taurean Prince (left knee soreness) are questionable and Jalen Hood-Schifino (low back spasm) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

Spurs: Charles Bassey (left ACL tear) is out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in the previous game:

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Taurean Prince

C – Anthony Davis

F – Cam Reddish

F – Rui Hachimura

Spurs

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire