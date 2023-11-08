Lakers vs. Rockets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers (3-4) are 0-2 on their four-game road trip, and they hope to get back on track versus a young and scrappy Rockets team. They have been short-handed lately, but they may be starting to get a bit healthier. Forward Rui Hachimura is listed as probable, while Anthony Davis, who suffered a hip injury on Monday versus the Miami Heat, is questionable.

Houston (3-3) is looking to return to respectability with a young roster. It also has Dillon Brooks, who has arguably looked to make himself into a villain of LeBron James in recent months.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 8, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Rockets injury report

Lakers: Rui Hachimura (concussion protocol) is probable, Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) and Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) are questionable and Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

Houston: Tari Eason (left lower leg stress reaction) is probable and Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) and Amen Thompson (right ankle sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Austin Reaves

C – Anthony Davis

F – Taurean Prince

F – LeBron James

Rockets

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire