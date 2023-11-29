Lakers vs. Pistons: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers (10-8) will look to shake off Monday’s embarrassing 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and return to the momentum they were building prior to that game. Even after that loss, they have won a strong seven of their last 10 games, and it seems like they may be starting to find some lineups and rotations that work for them.

The team is hoping to get forward Cam Reddish, who was promoted to the starting lineup nearly three weeks ago, back after he missed its last three contests with groin soreness.

Detroit has a miserable 2-15 record, but it does have some intriguing young players, including Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 pick in the 2023 draft.

This will be the first of a set of back-to-back games for Los Angeles. It will face the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 11-6, on Thursday evening.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 29, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Pistons injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) and Cam Reddish (left groin strain) are probable, LeBron James (left calf contusion) is questionable and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf strain), Joe Harris (right shoulder sprain) and Monte Morris (right quadriceps strain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Max Christie

C – Anthony Davis

F – Taurean Prince

F – LeBron James

Pistons

G – Cade Cunningham

G – Jaden Ivey

C – Jalen Duren

F – Ausar Thompson

F – Isaiah Stewart

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire