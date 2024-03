Indiana defeats Los Angeles, 109-90. For Indiana, Pascal Siakam led the way with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists while aided by Tyrese Haliburton (21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) in the victory. Anthony Davis finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds with Lebron James adding 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists for Los Angeles in the losing effort. Indiana improves to 42-33, while Los Angeles moves to 41-33 in the loss.