Advertisement

Lakers vs Mavericks Game Highlights

NBA.com

Luka Doncic (33 points, 17 assists) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (32 points, 5 3PM) combine for 65 points to lead the Mavericks over the Lakers, 127-125. Dante Exum added 26 points (17 in the 4th) and 7 3PM in the victory. Anthony Davis tallied 37 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while LeBron James added 33 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists