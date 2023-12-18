Lakers vs. Knicks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It will be a battle of the two big coastal markets at Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers return from a three-game road trip. This will be their first home game in nearly two weeks, and while they won the first NBA Cup during that time, they also went 1-2 on the three-game road trip that followed.

That trip culminated with an embarrassing 129-115 loss on Friday to a San Antonio Spurs team that had been on an 18-game losing streak. Los Angeles fell to 15-11 with that loss, and it now sits in eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Knicks (14-11) are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but they have lost four of their last six games. Starting center Mitchell Robinson will be out for at least 8-10 weeks with an ankle injury, which means they will be missing plenty of rebounding and interior defense.

Still, guard Jalen Brunson continues to elevate his game, as he’s averaging 25.5 points a game while shooting 45.8% from 3-point range.

The Lakers will honor their NBA Cup title by revealing a banner to commemorate the victory on Monday.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Knicks injury report

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) is out.

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell (non-COVID illness) and Jarred Vanderbilt (low back spasm) are probable, Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm), LeBron James (left calf contusion) and Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) are questionable and Jalen Hood-Schifino (low back spasm) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in the previous game:

Knicks

Lakers

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire