Lakers vs. Hornets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers’ recent skid continued on Christmas Day when they lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-115. They have dropped six of their last eight games, and with a 16-15 record, they’re clinging to ninth place in the Western Conference. They have had two full days off since their loss to Boston to evaluate their situation and replenish themselves before getting back to work.

Charlotte (7-21) has the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and is on an eight-game losing streak. It has been without LaMelo Ball, its star player, for about a month due to an ankle injury.

After this game, L.A. will head out for a back-to-back set of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans this weekend.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Hornets injury report

Hornets: Brandon Miller (right ankle sprain) is questionable, Mark Williams (low back contusion) is doubtful and LaMelo Ball (right ankle sprain), Gordon Hayward (left calf strain) and Frank Ntilikina (left tibia non-displaced fracture) are out.

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) is probable, Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise), LeBron James (left knee contusion) and Cam Reddish (left groin soreness) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) is out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous games:

Hornets

Lakers

G – LeBron James

G – Taurean Prince

C – Anthony Davis

F – Cam Reddish

F – Jarred Vanderbilt

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire