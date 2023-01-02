Lakers vs. Hornets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Even with all the adversity that has surrounded the Lakers lately, they have the opportunity to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record by notching a victory on Monday. Although they have lost nine of their last 14 games, they have won two of their last three, including Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks in which LeBron James had 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on his 38th birthday.

Los Angeles hosted the struggling Hornets just 10 days ago and lost, 134-130, as it was unable to overcome a double-digit second-half deficit.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: January 2, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Hornets injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is probable, Lonnie Walker IV (tailbone contusion) is questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is out.

Hornets: Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) is questionable and Cody Martin (left knee procedure) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left hand sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

G – Dennis Schroder

G – Patrick Beverley

C – Thomas Bryant

F – Austin Reaves

F – LeBron James

Hornets

G – LaMelo Ball

G – Terry Rozier

C – Mason Plumlee

F – Gordon Hayward

F – P.J. Washington Jr.

