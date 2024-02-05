Lakers vs. Hornets: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This contest will conclude the Lakers’ six-game “Grammy” road trip, and it has suddenly become a promising one. After they suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, they downed the Boston Celtics without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Then on Saturday, they locked down the red-hot New York Knicks and achieved a 113-105 victory.

Even though his shooting accuracy has been inconsistent this season, Austin Reaves has scored 82 points and hit 13 of his 24 3-point attempts in his last three games. With his help, L.A. has peaked above .500 again with a 26-25 record.

Charlotte (10-38) has lost seven games in a row and 25 of its last 28 games. It ranks at or near the bottom of the NBA in several key categories, and it may be tanking, as it recently traded guard Terry Rozier, who was second on the team in scoring average, to the Miami Heat.

These two teams met once before this season, with the Lakers winning easily by the score of 133-112 on Dec. 18.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Feb. 5, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers versus Hornets injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy & left hip spasm) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) are questionable and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot soreness) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) are out.

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina (right hip impingement) is questionable and LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy), Gordon Hayward (left calf strain), Kyle Lowry (not with team) and Mark Williams (low back injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

The following were the starting lineups for both teams in their previous game:

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Austin Reaves

C – Anthony Davis

F – Rui Hachimura

F – LeBron James

Hornets

G – Cody Martin

G – Bryce McGowens

C – Nick Richards

F – Brandon Miller

F – Miles Bridges

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire